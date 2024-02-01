Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink support ultra-wide monitors?

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is available on PC and PlayStation as of Feb. 1, but not all rigs and consoles are created equal. Where PCs are concerned, there are about a million different variables—two of the most common and controversial being display resolution and aspect ratio.

While most gamers are still using 16:9, the standard aspect ratio for computer monitors and TVs, the ultra-wide aspect ratio of 21:9 has seen a recent surge in popularity. However, not every game supports ultra-wide display.

Can you play Granblue Fantasy: Relink on ultra-wide?

Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation YouTube

While Granblue Fantasy: Relink offers a 4K display resolution, the widest and largest aspect ratio in 16:9, which is standard monitor sized. The ultra-wide ratio of 21:9 is not offered in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, regardless of which platform you’re playing the game on.

If your concern is whether you’re able to play the game if you have an ultra-wide monitor, there’s good news for you: you can absolutely still play Granblue Fantasy: Relink if your monitor is 21:9 (or even wider), although the game will be locked in at a maximum ratio of 16:9. This won’t cause any weird horizontal stretching or anything, rather your monitor will show two black bars on either side of the game display to block off the extra space if you’re in full screen mode. If you boot up Granblue Fantasy on Windowed mode, the extra space on either side will just reflect your desktop background or any other windows you have open.

Will ultra-wide support ever be added to Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

It’s not technically impossible that Cygames will ever add ultra-wide support to the game, but quite frankly, I would be shocked. Such a small percentage of players are using 21:9 monitors that most developers simply won’t see adding the option as priority, especially because people are still able to buy and play the game on those ultra-wide monitors.

However, historically speaking, there will almost certainly be a mod released sooner than later that brings ultra-wide support into the game. So while it’s unlikely Cygames will add 21:9 as an option to Granblue Fantasy: Relink, it’s safe to assume the modding community will.

It’s anyone’s guess where and when this theoretical mod will be made, but if you’re following along with Granblue Fantasy community on Reddit, you should catch wind of an ultra-wide mod the second it’s released.