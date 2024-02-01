How to get the Golem Finger in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Early in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, the Nearly Retired Adventurer asks for a Golem Finger in town as a side quest. You can’t get the item right away, so the request seems a bit confusing. All you have to do is just keep playing the story.

How to finish the Golem Finger side quest in Relink

He really hates golems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get a Golem Finger for the Nearly Retired Adventurer side quest in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, finish chapter six. When you beat the Golem boss in the desert, it drops five Golem Fingers into your inventory. Don’t leave the area yet or you’ll lose your progress. You must finish the whole chapter, which takes a good hour and a half.

Another method, in case you have already finished the chapter and instead sold or used your Golem Fingers, is to exchange them at Sierro’s Knickknack Shack Treasure Trade for three Desert Ashes and three Red-Hot Cactus, which are environmental items you probably got during that chapter.

After chapter six, you’ll be in the second town, Seedhollow. The NPC, however, is in the first town, Folca, and you can’t teleport straight there through the Side Quests option in the pause menu. Instead, go to the docks. You’ll see a prompt to enter the Grandcypher airship or travel to Folca. Choose to go to Folca.

In Folca, go left of the Quest Counter. There, you’ll find the Nearly Retired Adventurer, and you can finally give him the Golem Finger. You’ll receive the Aegis II Sigil and a Silver Key. But the quest is not over yet since you can use the Silver Key for extra rewards that are really, really good.

Where to use the Silver Key

Start from the Adventurer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use the Silver Key, find the Silver Chest in Folca. Here’s how to get there:

Start at the dirt road right of the Blacksmith, near the stone ramp leading to the castle. At the fork, go right to cross the small wooden bridge. Right after the stone bridge, turn right and go up the small stone steps, sticking to the right. The Silver Chest is next to a doorstep on your right.

Take the rock steps to the right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside the Silver Chest, you’ll find: