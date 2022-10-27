Will God of War: Ragnarök be on PS Plus?

God of War fans have been waiting to finally get their hands on God of War Ragnarök, the long-awaited sequel to God of War, which was released on April 20, 2018. Initially meant for release in 2021, God of War Ragnarök was delayed.

Finally, after multiple delays to the game With God of War Ragnarök’s release is nearly on its way when is released on Nov. 9, 2022. Now the question is who exactly can play the game? While it’s known that God of War is predominantly a PlayStation-exclusive series, some are wondering if that exclusivity will also apply to PS Plus users.

Will PS Plus get God of War Ragnarök?

For those looking for a quick answer, the answer is mostly no. Unfortunately, Sony has opted against day-one releases for the PS Plus, so the method of playing God of War Ragnarök in full through PS Plus is something that is not possible on launch.

Those with PS Plus were able to play an extended game demo of God of War Ragnarök, but would not be granted full access to the game until they officially bought it. While it is certainly not the answer you may have hoped for, it is possible that God of War Ragnarök will eventually become available on PS Plus. Previously, God of War III was available as a PlayStation Plus game for free before transitioning to the service’s Premium Tier.

Just expect a wait of a few years for this option to be available for God of War Ragnarök. By that point, if you are a God of War fan, you might be better suited to purchasing the game in its entirety. Additionally, if you want to bear witness to some of the game’s leaks before it is released, screenshots of God of War Ragnarök have surfaced on the internet. So if you are hesitant, seeing it with your own eyes could sway your decision.

God of War Ragnarök is scheduled for a worldwide release on Nov. 9, 2022, and the game will be released on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The upcoming ninth installment in the God of War series was developed by Santa Monica Studio and is slated to be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment where players will be greeted with more than 40 hours of gameplay. Those that want to save some time on the release can check out our article on how to preload God of War Ragnarök and play immediately.