With digital copies of games getting more popular over time, in a market once dominated by physical sales, most platforms and consoles now allow players to preload the most popular titles before they are released. That saves time when the actual release comes, given that you won’t need to wait hours until the download finishes to start playing. And it is even more useful with games from big franchises, like the upcoming PlayStation-exclusive God of War Ragnarök.

Coming on Nov. 9, 2022, God of War Ragnarök is a long-awaited release, even winning the Most Wanted Game at the 2020 Golden Joystick Awards. Due to the global pandemic and the lead voice actor’s health issues, it was also delayed from the original 2021 release window, which led to that anticipation growing even bigger.

So it is no surprise that fans are already preparing for this next installment to arrive. Having the ability to preload it before Nov. 9 is a way to guarantee they can play it right away at launch. And luckily, the PlayStation Store has already revealed when you can start downloading.

When can you preload God of War Ragnarök?

Image via Sony

According to information revealed to players on the PlayStation Store, God of War Ragnarök’s preload will be available starting Nov. 2—a week before the game’s release date. If the same usual patterns apply, you can start downloading from midnight local time.

To be able to preload God of War Ragnarök, you must have purchased a digital copy of the new title on the official store’s presale. If you don’t want to risk missing it, you can activate automatic downloads on your PlayStation Store settings, and the process should start automatically as soon as it becomes available.