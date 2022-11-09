God of War: Ragnarök is finally out, and a lot of players from around the world have begun their journey with Kratos and Atreus to stop the titular Ragnarök.

In the game, the two main protagonists stumble across multiple popular characters from Norse mythology. On their quest, they meet the All-Father Odin and his son, who’s a popular figure in pop culture, Thor.

Players will meet Thor on multiple occasions in God of War: Ragnarök since he’s one of the main antagonists of the story. The character was first teased at the end of the original God of War from 2018, and players have ever since been looking forward to meeting him in the game.

So far, players and critics have admired Thor as a character. One thing he’s been praised for is his voice acting, which fits perfectly for a Norse god like Thor.

Who voices Thor in God of War: Ragnarök?

Many players have wondered who exactly voices the god of thunder in the game. Well, it’s an actor who many geeks might be familiar with.

Thor is voiced by Ryan Hurst. He’s an American actor, who has made an appearance in a handful of movies and TV shows. His filmography includes Saving Private Ryan, Sons of Anarchy, and The Walking Dead.

The role of Thor in God of War: Ragnarök is a breakthrough for Hurst, though. This is the first time he’s voiced a character in a video game. But looking at the success of Santa Monica Studio’s production and how well Thor has been received, many more roles will almost certainly be available in the future.