Where to get Dwarven Steel in God of War Ragnarök

When you play God of War Ragnarök, you will encounter tougher and tougher enemies as you progress through the main and side quests.

Like in every game like God of War Ragnarök, in the later stages of the game, enemies and bosses are fiercer, posing a greater challenge for Kratos and Atreus. To be able to stand a chance against them, players will need to upgrade their gear.

There are various upgrades available throughout the game, and they will require you to collect certain materials. In the later parts of the game, Dwarven Steel will be pivotal to progress with Kratos and Atreus’ armor and weaponry.

Where to find Dwarven Steel in God of War Ragnarök

Dwarven Steel isn’t tough to find. It’s obtainable by destroying chests and coffins along the way, as well as from red chests, and slaying enemies you come across. It’s even possible to purchase it from the Dwarven Shop for Hacksilver.

Still, there is one catch. Since Dwarven Steel is a late-game material in God of War Ragnarök, you probably won’t be able to get it until you complete the quest in Tower of Light in Alfheim with Tyr.

Once that quest is complete, you can enter The Barrens and search through them. Next, you will get your hands on Vulture’s Gold treasure map, and after that will claim additional treasure maps. Thanks to them, you will be able to find Dwarven Steel and various other loot.