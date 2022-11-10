Where to find the Muspelheim Seeds in God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök takes Kratos through all of the nine realms in Norse Mythology. Unlike its predecessor, all nine realms are accessible in Ragnarök, bringing forth some new challenges in these realms while you revisit the older realms for updated challenges. One such updated challenge takes place in the realm of Muspelheim, the fire realm ruled by Surtr.

You will have to find two halves of a Yggdrasil Seed to traverse through the majority of Muspelheim and engage in their challenges. To make things easier, we have pinpointed the location of both halves of the Seed. This is how you can get your hands on them.

First Muspelheim Half Seed

Getting the first of the two halves of the Muspelheim Seed isn’t too difficult and can be acquired fairly early in the game itself. First, get to the Bay of Bounty in Svartalfheim and dock your boat to the left side, at the location called Modvitnir’s Rig. Once you dismount your boat, look around for a climbable spot marked by wood.

Climb to the top using the scaffolding. Once you reach the top, look around for a switch that you can hit with your Leviathan Axe. Aim and fling the Axe to hit the switch and open up a gate ahead. Cross the gate and jump across the gap, going up another wooden path all the way to the top. You should find a chest at the top which contains the first half of the Muspelheim Seed.

Second Muspelheim Half Seed

The second half of the Muspelheim Seed is a bit trickier to obtain and cannot be done until you progress far enough into the story to do so. Specifically, you have to get to the point where you obtain the Draupnir Spear. Once you do acquire it, head back to the Bay of Bounty in Svartalfheim as you did earlier, but this time, dock your boat to the right side, at the location called Dragon Beach.

Dismount from your boat and look towards your left to find a chain you can climb. Get to the top and look around to find a gusty wind slot. Chuck a spear into the slot and then use it to climb up above. Once you reach the top, look left to find a bridge that you can cross. Traverse along the path into some caves to the left and defeat all of the enemies in there. After killing them, you should notice a chest surrounded by gold and some fireballs nearby. Grab one of the fireballs and use it to break the gold to gain access to the chest and the second half of the Muspelheim Seed.

Now that you have both halves of the Yggdrasil Seed, you can use the completed Seed to fast travel anywhere and also engage in the Muspelheim Trails, similar to the previous God of War game. The rewards for these trials are definitely worth the effort taken to get the completed Seed.