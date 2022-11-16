God of War is filled to the brim with collectibles scattered throughout each realm. There are countless puzzles, poems, and tidbits of Norse mythology for players to discover in the game.

God of War: Ragnarök is a story-driven game with tons of information that’ll add to your experience, but there are some gems hidden that are just there to make you laugh.

There are chests littered throughout the game that’ll help you build up Kratos’ armor and weapons, and help you in your quest to stop Ragnarok.

The Juicy Nokken, however, is one of these details that’ll make you giggle.

What is a Juicy Nokken in God of War: Ragnarök?

Image via Santa Monica Studios

While you’re traversing through one of the nine realms, you’ll learn that Brok isn’t allowed to enter Alfheim. If you’ve forgotten who Brok is, he’s one of the Dwarves who fixes your armor throughout the story, and he’s also Sindi’s brother.

Atreus eventually asks why Brok isn’t allowed into Alfheim, and Sindi responds by asking if Atreus knows what a Juicy Nokken is.

Before we can get the full backstory, Kratos cuts him off, leaving us unaware of what horrific act Brok did to be banished from Alfheim. Don’t worry though, we have some information that’ll give you some sort of explanation.

The Elves didn’t know either, and that’s when Brok took it upon himself to give a demonstration.

A Nokken, otherwise known as a Nixie, in Norse mythology tends to be a shapeshifting being that can change sex. Typically, Nokken’s tend to be nude.

They’re similar to sirens that led men, women, and children into rivers and lakes, but in this case, it sounds a heck of a lot more inappropriate.

There is a strong chance Brok did something very inappropriate and suffered the consequences.

It’s probably a good thing they aren’t completely descriptive. The last thing you want is for people to be doing whatever a “Juicy Nokken” is.

There you have it, one of the smallest jokes in God of War: Ragnarök explained—as G-rated as possible. Just don’t do it in public, please. For everyone’s sake.