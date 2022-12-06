God of War Ragnarök is a massive game full of activities to do when you’re not participating in the apocalyptic event that is currently in full swing after the events of the previous game. Some of these activities involve finding a variety of different collectibles scattered throughout the game in each of the nine Norse realms. Some of them can be easy to find, while others, not so much.

These collectibles come in all shapes and sizes. They can range from rare trinket sets that net you rewards for completing their collection, all the way to raw materials that you can use to craft or upgrade other items. Upgrade materials are generally easier to find in this game compared to its predecessor, although some of them can be quite rare to come across.

One of the rarer materials in the game is the Dust of Realms and it is used to craft some of the best items the game has to offer. Due to its rarity and range of utility, finding enough Dust of Realms can be quite challenging if you don’t know where to look across the realms. Because of this, we have listed all the locations where you can gain enough Dust of Realms for all of your crafting needs, be it from the early game all the way to the end.

How to get Dust of Realms in God of War Ragnarök

Image via Santa Monica Studios

Since the Dust of Realms is a rare material, getting your hands on some can be quite tricky during your journey across the Norse realms. You might come across a few of the Dust of Realms while you progress through the story and complete quests, but there are a couple of sure-fire ways of obtaining these items that work in every playthrough.

Draugr Holes – The first of the two ways of obtaining multiple Dust of Realms is finding Draugr Holes. There are a total of six Draugr Holes to find as part of the “Born from Fire” side quest. These Draugr Holes are scattered across the realms and some of them are more difficult to find than others, but doing so will grant you a good amount of Dust of Realms. Yggdrasil Rifts – The second way to obtain Dust of Realms is by finding Yggdrasil Rifts. These rifts are also scattered across the realms and are interconnected with “The Lost Lindwyrms” side quest. There are a total of 15 Yggdrasil Rifts to be found and closed by defeating the enemies that pour out once you activate them.

Regardless of the methods you choose to obtain your share of Dust of Realms, we recommend you tackle both of them because they give you a lot of rewards in terms of gear, crafting materials, and collectibles. To make it easier, we will be listing down the locations where each of these objectives can be found.

Draugr Hole locations

Image via Santa Monica Studios

As mentioned before, there are six Draugr Holes in the game. They are scattered over four realms: Alfheim, Midgard, Svartalfheim, and Vanaheim. It is entirely possible to come across most of these locations on your main questline, so they are not too hard to find.

Draugr Hole one: The first Draugr Hole is located in The Barrens in Alfheim. Clearing this location will net you five Dust of Realms.

Completing all six of these locations also marks the end of the “Born From Fire” side quest, which will provide you additional rewards as well.

Yggdrasil Rift locations

Image via Santa Monica Studios

The other way to get Dust of Realms would be by closing Yggdrasil Rifts. If you have played the 2018 God of War, you might have noticed that these Yggdrasil Rifts are basically the Realm Tears from the previous game. There are 15 of these and they are also present in Alfheim, Midgard, Svartalfheim, and Vanaheim.

Yggdrasil Rift one: The first Yggdrasil Rift is located in the Forbidden Sands in Alfheim. It can be found to the north of the area after completing “The Reckoning” past a grappling point and through a wall with several enemies. Continue on the path to find it.

Finishing both these objectives will net you enough Dust of Realms for all of your crafting needs, so we recommend completing all of them if you want to upgrade different sets of gear. But what kind of gear can you upgrade, you ask? Dust of Realms can be used to upgrade a variety of shields in the game as well as their appropriate shield attachments.

Image via Santa Monica Studios

Every shield in the game requires Dust of Realms if you want to get them through their final two tiers of upgrades. These are the endgame requirements for each shield.

Level eight upgrade: 15000 Hacksilver, 25 Dust of Realms, six Luminous Alloy

15000 Hacksilver, 25 Dust of Realms, six Luminous Alloy Level nine upgrade: 20000 Hacksilver, 50 Dust of Realms, three Blazing Embers

Apart from these, the shield attachments also use a lot of Dust of Realms for their final two tiers of upgrades, which is why it is more efficient to collect as many as you can throughout your journey.