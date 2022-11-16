How tall is Atreus in God of War: Ragnarok? | Atreus’s height, explained

Atreus has grown up since his first appearance in 2018.

Kratos and Atreus are back in action in God of War: Ragnarok. The father-son duo is a little bit older than they were in the 2018 reboot of the classic PlayStation franchise. Of course, this particularly pertains to Atreus, who has clearly grown up quite a bit since the prequel to Ragnarok. This is evident in the deepness of his voice and facial features, Kratos’ trust in him, and his height as well.

In God of War 2018, Atreus looked tiny compared to Kratos, especially when he hopped on his back to scale a wall or mountain. That’s changed dramatically in Ragnarok, as Atreus looks significantly taller.

However, it’s tough to tell exactly how tall Atreus is since he’s constantly surrounded by gods like Kratos, Thor, and Tyr.

We’ll aim to explain precisely how tall Atreus is in this guide.

How tall is Atreus?

Unfortunately, we don’t have an official height for Atreus in Ragnarok. But, we can make some solid assumptions about Atreus’ height based on his father’s height.

Officially, Kratos is listed at six feet, four inches (6’4″) tall. In Ragnarok, Atreus looks to be just under a foot smaller than Kratos, which could put him at around 5’5″-5’7″.

Still, this isn’t official, as the developers have not stated how tall Atreus is in the game and they also did not reveal how tall he was in the 2018 prequel. So we can’t even go off of that game to determine Atreus’ height.

While we might not have a definitive answer to how tall Atreus is in God of War: Ragnarok, we certainly have a solid range based on other factors in the game.