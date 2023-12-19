Here are God of War Ragnarok update 05.03 patch notes

In light of the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC, Santa Monica decided to release a new 05.03 update on Dec. 18, and we have the full patch notes to check out.
God of War Ragnarok has been given an extraordinary new lease of life thanks to the fabulous Valhalla DLC. The new roguelike mode has added new Valhalla trophies, a return of Young Kratos, and some changes have been made to the base game thanks to the 05.03 update.
Keep scrolling for an in-depth look at every crucial change that Santa Monica has made—featuring tweaks to boss battles, and much more.
God of War Valhalla update details 05.03
Big warning for God of War Ragnarok update
Santa Monica prefaced the update by instructing players to “Please ensure that both God of War Ragnarök and God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla have been updated before accessing the game again.” So make sure you adhere to the request of the developers to avoid any issues.
Valhalla DLC boss battles tweaks
One of the first things of note is the first Tyr fight has its difficulty reduced on the hardest difficulty setting. This won’t apply to everyone of course, but it will lessen the stress on your mind, and, hopefully, lessen the sweat in your palms.
There were also instances in which Tyr would teleport and never return—this has been amended.
General stability and bug fixes
As with most updates, the 05.03 update has made Ragnarok a bit smoother and fixed issues pertaining to the UI, cutscene anomalies, and other gameplay inconsistencies.
God of War Ragnarok Valhalla update Dec. 18 full patch notes
Here you can take a look at everything that Santa Monica has updated and changed in the God of War Ragnarok 05.03 update:
Cinematics
- Fixed an issue where audio would not play and characters would be out of sync during the first cinematic after death
- Cleared lingering Draupnir Spear particles when cinematic starts
Gameplay
- Reduced difficulty of first Týr fight on the Show Me Will difficulty setting
- Increased difficulty of some arena challenges
- Tuning adjustment to The Forum to make difficulty more appropriate
- Slightly reduced health gain and chance of proc on Spear kill perk while in Valhalla
- Various combat tuning and balance updates
- Fixed an issue where Greek Labyrinth Mastery would not increase in the “Open Greek Chests” value if Kratos forfeited a reward selection after spending Fleeting Echoes to open a chest
- Fixed an exploit when using the Spear against Ormstunga
- Fixed an issue with the encounter not ending when kicking Einherjar outside of the arena
- Fixed an issue where Týr would teleport away and not come back
- Fixed an issue where not all Hunter armor pieces were available
- Fixed an issue where encounter would not end if Nightmare was ejected from a creature near the arena boundary
- Fixed an issue where Kratos could erroneously stay in Spartan Rage when interacting with Shield Maidens
General stability
- Resolved multiple crashes including when opening certain chests or rifts, non-English language-specific crashes, and memory leak on PlayStation 4
- Fixed an issue where Kratos would be falling through the world
- Fixed an issue where Kratos would fall out of the arena when interacting with a rift on the Aegean Ship
- Fixed an issue with Kratos falling through the world after walking through a Mystic Gateway
- Fixed some issues with textures not streaming in properly when entering arenas
UI/UX
- Fixed an issue with the “Time Extended” message displaying in timed challenge trials when it should not
- Fixed an issue with subtitles overlapping UI when in vendor menus
- Fixed some instances of the navigation assist pointing to incorrect locations
- Fixed an issue where the timer would overlap the Warrior Soul health bar
- Fixed instances where the “Elites Killed” counter would remain after timer expired
- Corrected the “Costly Damage” burden to show appropriate duration in description
- Fixed the King of the Hill challenge timer overlapping progress bar
- Fixed an instance when the timer would never reach zero on the Aegean Ship encounter
- Fixed an issue that would cause a screen reader to read the Tablet of Reflection prompt twice in a row
- Fixed instances where subtitles were not formatted properly
- Fixed an issue where “Flawless Kills” and “Flawless Parries” Challenge UI updated any time Kratos was hit
- Added a ‘Download in Progress’ screen if attempting to launch God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla before God of War Ragnarök is fully installed
- Fixed an issue with the options menu displaying when opening the glyph tutorial for the first time