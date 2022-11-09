All of the main missions in God of War: Ragnarok.

God of War: Ragnarök is a sequel to its 2018 predecessor that first saw the beloved character Kratos leave the Greek pantheon and move into Norse mythology. Concluding the Nordic-inspired duology, Kratos will meet with important mythological figures including the likes of Odin, Thor, Freya, Tyr, and more.

Kratos’ adventure, along with his son Atreus, spans the entirety of the nine realms, from Midgard to Hel. God of War: Ragnarök not only has a fully fleshed-out main storyline but also hundreds of optional side quests that offer loot, trophies, and a sense of accomplishment.

The game was in development for over four years and it takes roughly 20 hours to complete the main questline alone depending on your difficulty settings. Aside from God of War: Ragnarök’s main storyline, players could easily spend up to 45 hours in Santa Monica Studio’s immersive title.

If you want to know exactly what awaits you in God of War: Ragnarök‘s main questline, look no further. These are all the main quests necessary to complete and defeat the highly anticipated action-adventure game.

All main story missions in God of War: Ragnarök

Before proceeding further, you should be warned that the names of the questlines in God of War: Ragnarök could spoil some of the events in the narrative.

In total, God of War: Ragnarök has 18 story missions along with hundreds of optional quests scattered throughout the open world. Players also retain access to the complete overworld after completing the story.

Surviving Fimbulwinter The Quest for Tyr Old Friends Groa’s Secret The Lost Sanctuary The Reckoning The Runaway Into the Fire The Word of Fate Forging Destiny Unleashing Hel Reunion Creatures of Prophecy Unlocking the Mask Hunting for Solace The Summoning The Realms at War Beyond Ragnarök

Defeating all of these missions will complete the main storyline of God of War: Ragnarök. But if you missed anything, fear not since the open world will remain accessible.