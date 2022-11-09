Does Kratos die in God of War Ragnarök?

After years of waiting, God of War Ragnarök has finally arrived to continue on Kratos’ saga in Norse mythology. Introducing new characters, including the likes of Odin, Thor, Tyr, and more, God of War Ragnarök is an exciting new installation into the long-running franchise.

The start of Santa Monica Studio’s latest title is brimming with excitement, prophecy, and action, however many players instantly loaded up God of War Ragnarök anxious to see how it ends. Being Kratos’ fifth time as the lead protagonist in the long-running franchise, many believed Ragnarök to be the character’s swan song. Given many of the early plot points in the game, some validity was given to this theory as well.

Here is everything to know about Kratos’ journey and ultimate fate in God of War Ragnarök.

Is Kratos alive after God of War Ragnarök?

Though not without challenge, Kratos survives in God of War Ragnarök. Early into the action-adventure title, players are immediately struck with a prophecy that claims that Kratos will die when Ragnarök happens. The Nordic apocalypse has very few happy endings in any retelling of the mythical event, but Kratos bluntly reaffirms that he simply “does not believe” in prophecy.

Carving his own story and slaying several Norse Gods along the way, Kratos manages to avoid an untimely demise and survives Ragnarök. Not only surviving, Kratos even has a somewhat hopeful ending, as a shrine shows the God being worshipped and adored by the people he saved throughout the course of the game.

Given that most of the game sees Kratos fighting his hateful and warlike nature, this is an ending that implies that the God of War may be more inclined to peace. Now that Kratos has survived Ragnarök, it is also possible that the infamous character could make further appearances in future God of War titles.