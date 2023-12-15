The best armor for the best version of Kratos and Atreus.

Having the best armor in God of War Ragnarok will ensure that Kratos is as powerful as possible and allow him to stand a chance against some of Ragnarok’s most devilishly difficult bosses.

The God of War franchise is known for not shying away from difficulty. Even on some of the mid-tier difficulty levels, God of War challenges players, and that’s no different in Ragnarok—which means you need the best armor to survive.

No, it won’t be easy to obtain, but once you do, you can rest easy knowing that Kratos won’t be reduced to a mere deity-looking splat within seconds.

What is the best armor in God of War Ragnarok?

In my opinion, you must do all you can to seek out and acquire the Steinbjorn armor set in God of War Ragnarok.

While something like the Berserker armor offers a great deal of damage bonuses, the Steinbjorn armor makes Kratos very tanky. Not only does it add a ridiculous 276 to Kratos’s defense stat, but it can also restore health for a brief period when our hero takes a hefty amount of damage.

When you consider Ragnarok’s most powerful bosses, such as Gna and King Hrolf, unless you have game-breaking builds, then you need some endurance in these fights. Going all-attack will require you to have unbelievable parry abilities and expert coordination to deal with their varied and voluminous attack patterns.

So, I feel it makes sense to kit Kratos out with supreme defense and healing abilities to be able to take even just a bit more damage—maybe enough to give you enough time to prevail in combat.

Where to find the best armor in God of War Ragnarok

You can get the Steinbjorn armor set by finding the Mystical Heirloom, winning three troll battles, defeating four trolls in total, and then having the armor crafted using the Slumber Stone resources the trolls drop.

Take a look at these precise instructions to get yourself the Steinbjorn armor: