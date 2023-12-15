Having the best armor in God of War Ragnarok will ensure that Kratos is as powerful as possible and allow him to stand a chance against some of Ragnarok’s most devilishly difficult bosses.
The God of War franchise is known for not shying away from difficulty. Even on some of the mid-tier difficulty levels, God of War challenges players, and that’s no different in Ragnarok—which means you need the best armor to survive.
No, it won’t be easy to obtain, but once you do, you can rest easy knowing that Kratos won’t be reduced to a mere deity-looking splat within seconds.
What is the best armor in God of War Ragnarok?
In my opinion, you must do all you can to seek out and acquire the Steinbjorn armor set in God of War Ragnarok.
While something like the Berserker armor offers a great deal of damage bonuses, the Steinbjorn armor makes Kratos very tanky. Not only does it add a ridiculous 276 to Kratos’s defense stat, but it can also restore health for a brief period when our hero takes a hefty amount of damage.
When you consider Ragnarok’s most powerful bosses, such as Gna and King Hrolf, unless you have game-breaking builds, then you need some endurance in these fights. Going all-attack will require you to have unbelievable parry abilities and expert coordination to deal with their varied and voluminous attack patterns.
So, I feel it makes sense to kit Kratos out with supreme defense and healing abilities to be able to take even just a bit more damage—maybe enough to give you enough time to prevail in combat.
Where to find the best armor in God of War Ragnarok
You can get the Steinbjorn armor set by finding the Mystical Heirloom, winning three troll battles, defeating four trolls in total, and then having the armor crafted using the Slumber Stone resources the trolls drop.
Take a look at these precise instructions to get yourself the Steinbjorn armor:
- First off, you need to obtain the Mystical Heirloom—which requires the “Draupnir Spear.”
- Just to the left of Tyr’s Temple in Midgard, you’ll see a wall with a shiny yellow glow coming out of it; this is breakable once you get the spear.
- Destroy it, and retrieve the Mystical Heirloom.
- It’s now time for your first troll, and I’d recommend starting with the one right here in Midgard—which you can see the location for in our second picture above in the gallery.
- Head to the spot, equip the Relic and use it to awaken the troll.
- Defeat it, and collect the dropped goodies, including the Slumber Stone.
- Once you’ve done that, travel to Alfheim, go to the next location in the gallery above, and kill the troll to get the Slumber Stone.
- Finally, it’s time for Vanaheim, so consult our final location picture, and be warned, there are two trolls to face this time.
- Beat them, and now go to the nearest workshop to craft all three pieces of the Steinbjorn armor set.