Ghost of Tsushima preorders get canceled on Steam as Sony doubles down on PSN account requirements

The highly anticipated release of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for PC has been marred by controversy as Sony is handing out refunds and canceling preorders.

Developed by Sucker Punch Productions, Ghost of Tsushima initially captivated audiences upon its debut on the PlayStation 4 platform in 2020. With its imminent PC release slated for May 16, PC gamers were eager to delve into the immersive world of samurai adventure with enhanced graphics and performance.

However, excitement turned to disappointment as the game has been delisted in over 100 countries where access to PlayStation Network services is unavailable. This sudden turn of events follows a similar trajectory to the recent upheaval surrounding Helldivers 2, which faced severe backlash and review bombing after PlayStation reintroduced a requirement to link a PSN account to Steam.

Ghost of Tsushima is in big trouble. Image via Sucker Punch

Earlier in the week, Steam users were reassured that Ghost of Tsushima would only require a PlayStation Network account for access to the Legends multiplayer mode, not for single-player content. However, this assurance proved short-lived as players who had preordered the game found themselves refunded and unable to repurchase it.

According to reports by Steam DB on X (formerly Twitter), Ghost of Tsushima has been delisted from over 177 countries, leaving PC gamers in those regions unable to access the title.

Helldivers 2 purchase restrictions were updated to add Baltics.



Furthermore, Ghost of Tsushima now has the same purchase restrictions. pic.twitter.com/TbXjHzCfwb — SteamDB (@SteamDB) May 10, 2024

Amid the confusion, numerous players began pointing fingers at Steam and Valve for the title’s delisting. However, a user on X (Twitter) provided clarity by sharing a screenshot from Steam Support, which explicitly stated that the decision to remove the game was made by Sony, the publisher.

Sony’s decision to delist Ghost of Tsushima for regions without PSN access raises questions, especially considering their handling of Helldivers 2. While refunds for Helldivers 2 could have been issued, doing so would have disrupted players who invested significant time into the game. Sony’s lack of clear communication adds to the frustration. While requiring a separate account for a game isn’t unusual, Sony’s execution has turned into a confusing ordeal for players.

