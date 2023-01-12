It’s been over two years since Genshin Impact was released, and its roster of playable characters keeps growing. The latest ones to join it are Yaoyao and Alhaitham.
Alhaitham has a clever personality. Although he has a gentle mind, he’s not easy-going and can seem out of reach compared to other Akademiya members.
The voice actor is key to bringing life to this famous character from Sumeru and showing his unique personality.
Who is Alhaitham’s voice actor in Genshin Impact?
English voice actor: Nazeeh Tarsha
Nazeeh Tarsha is an American voice actor from Florida. He’s famous in the video games industry and has voiced many characters, such as the multiplayer game Smite and Borderlands‘ spinoff, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.
He’s also voiced characters in anime, such as the Prelude of Fruits Basket. You can hear him playing as Alhaitham in the teaser above.
Japanese voice actor: Umehara Yuuichirou
Umehara Yuuichirou is an experienced voice actor from Japan. He’s done it all, from video games to anime, with appearances in over 100 works. It includes JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean anime, and The [email protected] SideM video game.
Alhaitham is planned to release alongside Genshin Impact’s Patch 3.4 around mid-January. The update will also bring a new Sumeru desert area, more quests, a Lunar New Year event, and more.