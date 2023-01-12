It’s been over two years since Genshin Impact was released, and its roster of playable characters keeps growing. The latest ones to join it are Yaoyao and Alhaitham.

Alhaitham has a clever personality. Although he has a gentle mind, he’s not easy-going and can seem out of reach compared to other Akademiya members.

Related: Should you pull for Alhaitham or Xiao in Genshin Impact?

The voice actor is key to bringing life to this famous character from Sumeru and showing his unique personality.

Who is Alhaitham’s voice actor in Genshin Impact?

English voice actor: Nazeeh Tarsha

Nazeeh Tarsha is an American voice actor from Florida. He’s famous in the video games industry and has voiced many characters, such as the multiplayer game Smite and Borderlands‘ spinoff, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

He’s also voiced characters in anime, such as the Prelude of Fruits Basket. You can hear him playing as Alhaitham in the teaser above.

"Only the best are humble."

Travelers, let's listen to the voice of "Admonishing Instruction" Alhaitham!



Voice Artist

EN VA: Nazeeh Tarsha

JP VA: UMEHARA Yuuichirou



Click here to listen>>> https://t.co/ctvFxunBVv#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Alhaitham pic.twitter.com/NRcgmZQEzA — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) January 12, 2023

Japanese voice actor: Umehara Yuuichirou

Umehara Yuuichirou is an experienced voice actor from Japan. He’s done it all, from video games to anime, with appearances in over 100 works. It includes JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean anime, and The [email protected] SideM video game.

Alhaitham is planned to release alongside Genshin Impact’s Patch 3.4 around mid-January. The update will also bring a new Sumeru desert area, more quests, a Lunar New Year event, and more.