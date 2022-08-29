Where to get Harra Fruit in Genshin Impact

The Harra Fruit is a cooking ingredient found in Sumeru, the new region that was unlocked in Genshin Impact following the 3.0 update.

The Harra Fruit can be used to make Sugardew Baits, which are used for fishing when combined with the Sumeru Rose. The Harra Fruit is also used to prepare Spice, which is a cooking ingredient used to prepare Food in Genshin Impact. Players must use two Harra Fruit to create one Spice.

Luckily, the Harra Fruit spawns across multiple locations in Sumeru, making it easier for you to scatter them. The Harra Fruit appears in 53 locations in Sumeru, according to the interactive map of Genshin Impact. That means you can pick up 106 Harra Fruit per session and they’ll respawn every time the Genshin Impact server resets.

The best locations to farm Harra Fruit in Genshin Impact

Palace of Alcazarzaray

Screengrab via miHoYo

If you travel through the Statue of the Seven located in the East of Palace of Alcazarzaray, you’ll find plenty of Harra Fruit when you head to the West, as seen in the map above. This is one of the Sumeru locations with the most Harra Fruit.

Devantaka Mountain

Screengrab via miHoYo

The Devantaka Mountain is one of the easiest locations to look for Harra Fruit in Genshin Impact. Use the Statue of the Seven we pointed out on the map above and head East to find the Harra Fruit clustered together in a small space.

Vimara Village and Gandharva Ville

Screengrab via miHoYo

Those Harra Fruit on the map above are near Devantaka Mountain. Use the Teleport in Vimara Village and head South to find Harra Fruit. From there, go Northeast and should find more bushes to explore and collect Harra Fruit. In addition to Vimara Village’s Harra Fruit, you can also check Gandharva Ville through a Statue of the Seven and harvest more Harra Fruit.