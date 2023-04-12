Genshin Impact regularly features new resources in each area it adds to Teyvat’s gigantic map. Trishiraite is one of them, introduced alongside Sumeru’s last area in Patch 3.6.

An easily recognizable mineral, players will see characteristic red stones in the ground and will be able to mine it like other resources of the same type.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

This new shiny material can be found all around both new areas, Gavireh Lajavard and the Realm of Farakhkert. In total, players can find over 20 of them on the map, so it shouldn’t take too long to farm them.

Related: Should you pull for Nahida or Nilou in Genshin Impact?

Still, some locations will include more of them, while others will require you to hunt for just two or three Trishiraite chunks. If you only need to farm some of them in the map and don’t want to walk the full route, here are the best farming paths to get as many Trishiraite chunks as possible in short runs.

Where to find Trishiraite in Genshin Impact? 4 best farming routes

You’ll find some Trishiraite naturally while completing the area’s main quest and while solving the new puzzles. Some of them are more remote than others, however. Globally, you’ll find more of them in Gavireh Lajavard. Not many can be found in the Realm of Farakhkert. Here are the four best farming routes for Trishiraite.

Temir Mountains

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This isn’t the best farming route since you’ll only find five chunks of Trishiraite, but it’ll also be the first main area you’ll enter while completing the area’s main quest, Khvarena of Good and Evil. So if you’re heading there for another purpose, you won’t lose much time by looking for those few chunks.

Underground Gate of Zulqarnain

Screenshot by Dot Esports

North of the Gate of Zulqarnain, you’ll be able to enter a large underground area. Inside, you’ll find five Trishiraite pretty close to each other.

Underground Tunigi Hollow

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tunigi Hollow’s undergrounds feature a lot of chunks to mine around its sandy and rocky paths. You can find nine chunks scattered in the area.

Underground between Samudra Coast and Asipattravana Swamp

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is not the best farming route, but if you’re still a few Trishiraite chunks short, this will help you. The undergrounds you can access from the West of the Asipattravana Swamp hide four chunks that you can find on the paths.