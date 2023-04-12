Mourning Flowers are pretty plants Genshin Impact players will discover for the first time when stepping in Gavireh Lajavard, Sumeru’s latest area introduced alongside Patch 3.6.

They’ll be useful for completing the game’s latest-released content. They can be found anywhere in Gavireh Lajavard and the Realm of Farakhkert, but some areas feature more of them in small places, which will make your life easier if you’re looking to get as many Mourning Flowers as possible in short amounts of time.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

They can be easily spotted around lakes or other bodies of water in the desert. Here are the best farming routes to get Mourning Flowers in Genshin Impact‘s latest regions.

Where to find Mourning Flowers in Genshin Impact? 3 best farming routes

You can find over 40 Mourning Flowers all around both areas introduced with Genshin Impact‘s Patch 3.6. You’ll find most of them gathered around two specific areas shown below. The last farming route is also useful if you need a few more.

Temir Mountains

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is undoubtedly the place where you can find the most Mourning Flowers without having to run for too long.

There are roughly 19 of them scattered everywhere around the small lake. You can spot the red petals from afar, so you’ll just have to run around the water to spot and collect them.

Asipattravana Swamp

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is arguably the best farm route for Mourning Flowers in the Realm of Farakhkert. There are roughly 20 of them scattered all around the swamp.

To farm those efficiently, you can use the Teleport Waypoint on the South side of the swamp and walk around its banks to collect them all on your way. There are also countless puzzles to solve in that area.

Samudra Coast

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Samudra Coast is another place filled with a few Mourning Flowers. It’s remote, however, and doesn’t include a lot of them. Still, if you’re still a few flowers short, it can be a good place where to collect them.