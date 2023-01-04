The developer will share details on the update and Primogems codes.

The holiday season has ended, and Genshin Impact fans are now turning to the next Major update to hit live servers.

The 3.4 version is next in line. Planned to release later in January, although no precise date has yet been announced, it will introduce new characters in exclusive banners, quests, events, and more.

Fans are going to get many more details soon, as the developer has revealed a “Special Program Announcement” on Twitch and YouTube on Jan. 6.

Here is how and when to follow Genshin Impact‘s 3.4 update broadcast.

Where and when to watch Genshin Impact’s 3.4 update broadcast?

The Special Program Announcement is going to take place on Jan. 6. It will start at 6am CT. A Reddit user has set up a countdown taking the fans’ local time zone into consideration, which you can find here.

You can watch the official broadcast on Twitch and YouTube. It’s still unclear if the broadcast’s replay will be available on Twitch, but it’s likely to be uploaded on YouTube for fans who might otherwise miss it.

What’s to be announced in the broadcast?

MiHoYo hasn’t disclosed anything else other than the general focus of the broadcast, which will be the 3.4 update.

The upcoming characters might be revealed during the video. A teaser already confirmed Yaoyao as a new character from the update, while rumors and leaks hint at Alhaitham as the other one to join the roster soon.

Leaks pointed at an expansion of Sumeru’s map, as well as numerous events, more Archon quests, weapons, and skins. Those have yet to be confirmed by the developer, however.

Lastly, MiHoYo usually reveals Primogems codes to redeem during the broadcast. Players must be quick to claim them in the game since their expiration dates are usually very close to the broadcast’s.