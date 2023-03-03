There are a plethora of Cryo-attuned characters that players can obtain as they travel throughout Teyvat in Genshin Impact, but none is more elusive than Eula, a leading member of the Knights of Favonius in Monstadt.

Players first met Eula upon traveling throughout Monstadt and completing the first Archon Quest, where she became one of the few Cryo-attuned characters that players know up until that point. Since then, she has appeared in various events tied to the city and occasionally appears alongside the other Knights of Favonius in stories.

But Eula herself has been cemented as one of the largest memes within the Genshin Impact community entirely due to frustrations regarding her availability to summon within the game’s various rotating banners. The only time Eula was obtainable in-game was during her debut banner on Nov. 21 and, since then, she has seemingly become lost to time.

As one of two Cryo claymore-wielders, Eula has the unique niche of dealing large amounts of damage to opponents at a rather slow pace while also being intrinsically tanky. Her skills provide her with even more defenses upon attacking enemies, which can allow her to exist on-field for more time than most Cryo users are before triggering elemental reactions.

But as more recent Cryo characters like Kamisato Ayaka and Shenhe make their return to summonable banners, players’ confusion on the status of Eula’s availability continues to grow.

When will Eula get a rerun banner in Genshin Impact?

As of Version 3.5, it remains unclear as to when Eula will return to a banner for players to summon. This further pushes Eula to the top of “longest time since summonability” chart, with only Klee coming anywhere near her. Hu Tao once sat near the top of these standings but recently appeared in a rerun banner in Version 3.4.

While not much is known about the five-star characters featured in the upcoming Version 3.6 scheduled for next month, hoYoverse has detailed that Baizhu, the doctor players encountered in Liyue who has the power of Dendro, will finally make his appearance on a banner. Eula may be featured on one of the other three banners expected with this new version, though at this point, her availability in the future remains a big question mark.