When is Genshin Impact’s 4.2 livestream?

The Hydro Archon Furina sitting in a chair and thinking with a smile.
Image via miHoYo

The next update arriving in Genshin Impact is 4.2, which will bring the fifth playable Archon to Teyvat with the arrival of Furina. This update is going to be big, so you’ll want to watch the livestream ahead of time to discover what will be included.

Version 4.1 is nearly ending, which means 4.2 is expected to arrive soon. But before the next update takes over, miHoYo will air a special program broadcast previewing everything it will include.

If you want to be prepared for the next update and learn what it will entail as soon as possible, then you’ll want to know when the 4.2 Genshin livestream will be so you can tune in.

When is Genshin Impact’s livestream for 4.2?

The 4.2 Genshin livestream is expected to air on Nov. 3, 2023, based on usual patterns, but no official updated date for this event has been shared so far. It was originally slated for Oct. 27, 2023, before the devs announced it had been postponed.

Why was Genshin Impact’s 4.2 livestream delayed?

The Version 4.2 Genshin livestream was delayed on Oct. 27, 2023, which is the same day it was originally supposed to air. Although the devs did not provide any reason as to why they made this change, fans have been speculating it might be because the former premier of the State Council of China, Li Keqiang, died on Oct. 27.

When will Genshin Impact 4.2 release?

The 4.2 Genshin update was originally expected to be released on Nov. 7 following the conclusion of Wriothesley and Venti’s banners. But since the livestream has been delayed, there’s also a chance the update will be too.

Genshin rarely experiences delays, and since the game first launched on Sept. 28, 2020, there has only been one instance of a delayed update, which occurred with Version 2.7. Outside of this, the RPG has stuck to a strict cycle where each version lasts six weeks in total, with two separate three-week phases in each version.

As of now, you can still expect Version 4.2 to arrive on Nov. 7, but the devs will likely confirm the exact date during the 4.2 livestream.

