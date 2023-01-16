When does Genshin Impact Patch 3.4 release?

The next Genshin Impact major update is just around the corner, and many fans are already preparing to welcome it by farming materials needed to ascend new and returning characters in banners. They’ll be able to wish for Alhaitham and Yaoyao as new characters, as well as get the Anemo spearman Xiao again.

Others are completing Archon quests to pick up the ones that’ll join the game with Patch 3.4. The update will bring new features to many aspects of the game, whether it’s new events, new skins for Lisa and Kamisato Ayaka, as well as some TCG “Genius Invokation” improvements and cards.

Here’s when Genshin Impact Patch 3.4, “Under the Night Chimes,” hits the live servers.

When will Genshin Impact Patch 3.4 release?

This season’s battle pass has officially ended. Now, players can wait for the update to hit the live servers and can pre-install it before the maintenance starts. It’s recommended to do so because it might feature a large download size.

The maintenance is planned to go live on Jan. 17 at 4pm CT. It should take five hours, according to MiHoYo, so players will be able to discover the new content at 9pm CT. They should also receive 300 Primogems in their mail to compensate for the long server maintenance.