When does Arlecchino release in Genshin Impact?

If you ever wanted to give Furina nightmares by putting her in the same party as Arlecchino, you’ll soon be able to do that. Arlecchino is officially confirmed to be releasing soon as a playable character in Genshin Impact.

Arlecchino is the fourth Fatui Harbinger who also goes by The Knave. She’s the Father of the House of the Hearth orphanage and a formidable figure among the Fatui ranks. We already saw her during Fontaine’s Archon Quests, which left many players wondering whether she’ll become playable at some point in the future.

Luckily, she will, so if you’re planning to pull for Arlecchino, here’s everything you need to know about her release date in Genshin Impact.

Arlecchino release date in Genshin Impact

Are you sure you can trust her? Image via HoYoverse

Arlecchino was officially announced on March 11, a few days before the launch of version 4.5 of Genshin Impact. Considering the usual flow of updates, Arlecchino will likely release in version 4.6 of Genshin Impact.

We don’t know the exact date of the update yet, but given every Genshin update lasts six weeks, version 4.6 will likely launch on April 23 or April 24, depending on your time zone. A week prior, we should also see the update livestream take place that will officially introduce Arlecchino’s abilities, playstyle, and signature weapon.

Arlecchino will likely be a part of the first Character Event Wish phase available as soon as the update goes live. This is always the case with new characters, and 4.6 shouldn’t be any different. So, you have precisely six weeks (at the time of writing) to save up enough Primogems to get her on your team.

Keep in mind that the update’s release dates and Event Wishes are not officially confirmed. Although we can predict most of it thanks to Genshin‘s consistency, take this information with a pinch of salt. Once more information becomes available, we’ll update this article accordingly.