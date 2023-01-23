You can find a use for it.

The Desert of Hadramaveth in Genshin Impact brings a gigantic map to explore, with treacherous undergrounds and ferocious sandstorms.

To navigate the area, players can get advantages, such as gadgets from the Dirge of Bilqis. The new creatures can also give precious resources, such as Mysterious Meat.

You might wonder how to use it after finding this new item in your inventory. Here’s how to get it and what uses it has in Genshin Impact.

What to do with mysterious meat in Genshin Impact

You can get Mysterious Meat by clearing Flying Serpents in the Desert of Hadramaveth. Here are their locations:

All Ruin Serpents in the Sands of Al-Azif map are located underground. The rest can be found in the open.

Using Mysterious Meat, you can craft a meal called Scented Meat Balls. This item enables high recovery (restoring from 26 to 38 percent of HP, with a flat bonus). It requires three Mysterious Meats, as well as wheat, onions, and spice.

You can get the recipe from the NPC called Lambad. He’s found in Sumeru City in the Tavern. He sells a selection of six recipes. At this point, there is no other use known for Mysterious Meat.