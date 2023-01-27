What are Radiant Spincrystals used for in Genshin Impact?

You can collect a lot of them in the world.

Genshin Impact was only released a few years ago, but it offers countless hours of playtime due to the extra content added with regular updates.

Between new cities, ruins to explore, and countless resources to collect, players won’t be bored easily. Among those resources, however, some are shrouded in mystery.

The game doesn’t tell you how to use them all, and you can keep some items in your inventory for months without knowing what to do with them.

Fortunately, the Radiant Spincrystals feature a description that will help you a bit. Here is the use of Radiant Spincrystals in Genshin Impact.

Radiant Spincrystals in Genshin Impact, explained

Screengrab via HoYoverse

In the item’s description, you’ll read that Radiant Spincrystals can be “revivified” in the Serenitea Pot. Here is how to unlock that feature if you haven’t already.

Radiant Spincrystals are music themes you can play in your Serenitea Pot. The item used to play the music is either the Euphonium Unbound: Winding, or Soaring. Here is a guide on how to set this up.

Buy the item in the Realm Depot

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Go to your Seretinea Pot and speak to Chubby. Head to the Realm Depot and you’ll see both items in the Riches of the Realm category.

They both cost 300 silver coins. If you don’t have enough coins, go to the Trust Rank tab when speaking to Chubby and you should be able to claim some. The coins are automatically obtained through time.

Place the item on your world

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The “Winding” jukebox is an indoor furnishing, while the “Soaring” one can be placed outdoors. Enter your house or head outdoors and tap on the hand icon to access the right menu. The item is in the Small Furnishing category, in the middle tab.

Place it on your world. Then, you’ll only have to interact with it, unlock all the music you’ve gotten through Radiant Spincrystals, and choose your favorite one.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Does collecting Radiant Spincrystal give an achievement?

Still, hardcore players will want to get all those items thinking the game will reward them for their effort. They’ll be happy to know that there are three achievements to get.

But they’ll earn no reward for getting them all. Here are the three achievements linked to Radiant Spincrystals, from the Wonders of the World category. They are all named “It’s Yesterday Once More”.