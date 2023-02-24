Liyue is the second region Genshin Impact players will discover. It’s set in a region inspired by Chinese culture, but it also includes some references from other parts of the world.

In a quest, players will be required to complete a few steps for a painter named Vermeer—a reference to the Dutch artist of the same name.

The quest is called “Luhua Landscape.” At one point, players will be asked to find the paintbrushes and paints near Luhua Pool, and then two strange stones.

Speaking to Vermeer after completing the quest will grant you an Achievement named Shadow Over Luhua Pool. Additionly, the quest completion offers 50 Primogems.

Here is the location of Vermeer’s paintings and paintbrushes in the Luhua Landscape quest.

Locations of Vermeer’s paintings

This location is the easiest to reach. You’ll simply have to use the Teleport Waypoint located West of Luhua Pool and head to the Eastern peak. You’ll find the quest objective shining near pikes of books.

Locations of Vermeer’s paintbrushes

This location is also very easy to reach. There is no trap in this quest. Use the Teleport Waypoint located on the East of Luhua Pool and face West. Go near the peak that grants a good view of Luhua Pool and you’ll find the painting near a shield and a bag.

After you’ve given all four items to Vermeer, he’ll send you looking for strange stones, this time. The map will help you, so it’ll be easier to complete, though. Head to Luhua Pool and look for enemies. The strange rocks will be guarded by them.

You’ll be able to complete the quest by coming back to him. You’ll then earn the Achievement and the quest rewards. You’ll also be able to get Reputation points by speaking to Liyue Harbor’s dedicated NPC.