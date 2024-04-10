Upcoming Genshin patch will make treasure hunting much easier

Treasure hunting in Genshin Impact is about to get a whole lot simpler with the upcoming Version 4.6 patch. The long days of uncovering hidden chests to upgrade the region’s tree are about to shorten as Hoyoverse is introducing optimizations to the Treasure Compass.

Recommended Videos

In the vast world of Teyvat, treasure hunting has always been a fun yet time-consuming task for travelers. However, with the upcoming Version 4.6 patch, a wave of efficiency is set to sweep across the land as optimizations to the Treasure Compass are introduced, making the hunt easier and more rewarding than ever before.

How the new Compass feature will work starting Version 4.6. Image by Hoyoverse.

Once Version 4.6 hits the servers, using the Treasure Compasses will trigger a chest icon on your map in all regions of Teyvat. It serves as a beacon, guiding you toward unopened treasure chests by indicating their precise location. You will automatically start tracking the indicated chest upon activation of the region’s Compass.

This improvement also affects the reduction of the cooldown period for the Treasure Compass. Once you’ve uncovered and looted the tracked chest, the cooldown of the Compass will refresh, maximizing efficiency and minimizing downtime.

For players near the endgame who have already conquered all previous regions and are currently exploring Fontaine, the update will work when using the Hydro Treasure Compass. You can obtain it by reaching Reputation Level 9 in Fontaine and thus have acquired the necessary diagram. Once in possession of the diagram, you can forge the Hydro Treasure Compass, unlocking an easier way to go treasure-hunting possibilities beneath the waves.

Furina, sitting on a bubble, showing off the beauty of Fontaine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it’s unclear how the update will affect the Compass underwater, it’s safe to assume that a similar indicator to the map’s terrestrial levels, which indicate whether caves are beneath the surface, will be added to the feature.

But whether you’re scouring the verdant landscapes of Mondstadt or delving into the depths of Fontaine’s watery realms, the optimized Treasure Compass promises to be an even more invaluable companion in the pursuit of items and a few primogems in Genshin Impact.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more