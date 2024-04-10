Category:
Genshin Impact

Upcoming Genshin patch will make treasure hunting much easier

Reaching lv.50 of the tree has never been easier.
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 12:01 pm
Image by Hoyoverse

Treasure hunting in Genshin Impact is about to get a whole lot simpler with the upcoming Version 4.6 patch. The long days of uncovering hidden chests to upgrade the region’s tree are about to shorten as Hoyoverse is introducing optimizations to the Treasure Compass. 

Recommended Videos

In the vast world of Teyvat, treasure hunting has always been a fun yet time-consuming task for travelers. However, with the upcoming Version 4.6 patch, a wave of efficiency is set to sweep across the land as optimizations to the Treasure Compass are introduced, making the hunt easier and more rewarding than ever before.

The new feature of the Treasure Compass shows an icon of a chest on your map in Genshin Impact.
How the new Compass feature will work starting Version 4.6. Image by Hoyoverse.

Once Version 4.6 hits the servers, using the Treasure Compasses will trigger a chest icon on your map in all regions of Teyvat. It serves as a beacon, guiding you toward unopened treasure chests by indicating their precise location. You will automatically start tracking the indicated chest upon activation of the region’s Compass.

This improvement also affects the reduction of the cooldown period for the Treasure Compass. Once you’ve uncovered and looted the tracked chest, the cooldown of the Compass will refresh, maximizing efficiency and minimizing downtime.

For players near the endgame who have already conquered all previous regions and are currently exploring Fontaine, the update will work when using the Hydro Treasure Compass. You can obtain it by reaching Reputation Level 9 in Fontaine and thus have acquired the necessary diagram. Once in possession of the diagram, you can forge the Hydro Treasure Compass, unlocking an easier way to go treasure-hunting possibilities beneath the waves.

Furina sitting on a bubble by a Mini Seelie in Genshin Impact.
Furina, sitting on a bubble, showing off the beauty of Fontaine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it’s unclear how the update will affect the Compass underwater, it’s safe to assume that a similar indicator to the map’s terrestrial levels, which indicate whether caves are beneath the surface, will be added to the feature. 

But whether you’re scouring the verdant landscapes of Mondstadt or delving into the depths of Fontaine’s watery realms, the optimized Treasure Compass promises to be an even more invaluable companion in the pursuit of items and a few primogems in Genshin Impact.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to make an Inspiration Potion in Genshin Impact: Alchemical Ascension
Woman wielding glowing purple sword in Genshin Impact
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
How to make an Inspiration Potion in Genshin Impact: Alchemical Ascension
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Genshin Impact: How to make an Expert Charisma Potion in Alchemical Ascension
Navia standing by the potion brewing station in Genshin Impact.
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact: How to make an Expert Charisma Potion in Alchemical Ascension
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Genshin Impact: How to concoct 1 Advanced Potion in Alchemical Ascension
Alchemical Ascension event's potion stand
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact: How to concoct 1 Advanced Potion in Alchemical Ascension
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make an Inspiration Potion in Genshin Impact: Alchemical Ascension
Woman wielding glowing purple sword in Genshin Impact
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
How to make an Inspiration Potion in Genshin Impact: Alchemical Ascension
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Genshin Impact: How to make an Expert Charisma Potion in Alchemical Ascension
Navia standing by the potion brewing station in Genshin Impact.
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact: How to make an Expert Charisma Potion in Alchemical Ascension
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Genshin Impact: How to concoct 1 Advanced Potion in Alchemical Ascension
Alchemical Ascension event's potion stand
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact: How to concoct 1 Advanced Potion in Alchemical Ascension
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 19, 2024
Author
Cecilia Ciocchetti
Freelance writer mainly focusing on the League of Legends and VALORANT esports scenes. Sometimes at events interviewing professionals of the scene, from players to the talented people working behind the curtains. You can reach out to me via Twitter.