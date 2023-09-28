This is Neuvillette’s most useful mechanic in Genshin Impact, and it’s not what you think

So this is the hidden talent of the Chief of Justice.

Neuvillette has joined Genshin Impact‘s roster on Sept. 25, and players are making some surprising discovers about his ability kit.

In a Reddit thread from Sept. 27, a player shared what seems to be the most unusual and useful mechanic of Neuvillette.

They discovered that when charging up his Cannon attack, they can hover on the ground. It includes bodies of water, too, which allows players to get across rivers more quickly or to save up some precious endurance thanks to this trick.

The best Genshin character to cross bodies of water easily remains Kaeya though, as you can freeze a portion of it in front of you for an infinite number of times. His Ultimate will be even stronger, freezing everything around him due to his Cryo aura for a limited time.

Others wondered if Furina, who is Fontaine’s Archon, would feature an ability similar to Neuvillette’s. Since Fontaine is her region and Hydro is her element, there are chances she’ll help you in your explorations in some way.

Neuvillette boasts another passive that many players should not underestimate, however: “Gather Like the Tide” grants the full party, when he’s part of it, a speed boost of 15 percent when navigating underwater.

That mechanic was introduced with the Fontaine’s region, though, and can’t be used outside of it. Thanks to his Charged Attack that allows him to hover, you’ll have one good reason to play him in all other parts of Teyvat’s world, too.

Other than those useful perks, Neuvillette is already considered one of the strongest characters from Fontaine. He features tons of damage options and snowball potential that make him useful in any team.

About the author