Teaser for Genshin Impact’s most powerful character yet arrives—and he looks incredible

The first official character teaser trailer for Fontaine’s Chief Justice Neuvillette was released today, and he already promises to be one of Genshin Impact’s most impressive recruits.

Ever since Neuvillette was first unveiled, the community has been speculating about who he truly is. Before Furina was revealed to be the Hydro Archon, many members of the community thought it might be Neuvillette instead—but this Hydro character is even mightier than the Archons of Teyvat.

He is believed to be the first playable dragon character. Image via miHoYo

The first trailer for this mysterious Hydro character is called “Neuvillette: Watcher in the Deep” and it cemented his status as being something beyond all of the currently playable characters. Throughout the trailer, Neuvillette consistently comments on how distant and separate he views himself from humanity and is portrayed in a very otherworldly way.

In this trailer, the Hydro character says he doesn’t know why he was “born in this form” and that “humanity is like a pool of water” he uses to see his “reflection,” which all but directly confirms his status as the Hydro Dragon.

Since the original Dragon of Water is believed to be deceased and the current one is suspected to have been reborn again in a new human form, these lines directly support his status as the incredibly powerful Hydro creature. The Dragons of Teyvat are massive, incredibly powerful creatures whose capabilities greatly exceed that of the gods or Archons.

Neuvillette also gets caught up thinking about his “long life” throughout the trailer and how much it perplexes him before the Melusine Sedene lets him know he is needed for Fontaine’s next trial.

If you’ve worked your way through the first parts of Fontaine’s Archon story quest, you’ll also know that Freminet said the Hydro Dragon is rumored to have once lived in Fontaine. There’s a very key moment in this quest where we learn that “every time it weeps, the skies will cloud up and pour out rain” and there have been two occasions where Neuvillette was in deeply emotional situations where he maintained a calm facade but the rain started up out of nowhere. Rain is also quite present in this teaser trailer.

All of the currently playable Archons of Teyvat, which are the gods that rule over each of the seven regions in Genshin, are among the best characters you can recruit, but the dragons are believed to be even more impressive. This means that storyline-wise, Neuvillette is one of the most powerful and formidable characters Teyvat has seen yet.

Based on how impressive all of the playable Archons are, Neuvillette’s dragon status is expected to translate to his playable skillset and make him a mighty force and perhaps the best character that has even been released when he arrives in the Version 4.1 update.

