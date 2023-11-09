Navia’s entire Genshin Impact skillset just leaked—and it looks absolutely stunning

It’s been a long time since a playable Geo character joined Genshin Impact’s roster, so Navia’s impending arrival has been highly anticipated among players since she was first unveiled as part of Fontaine’s cast on Aug. 4, 2023.

Across the course of both Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, Navia’s entire skillset was uncovered by the leak community, and all of her animations are breathtaking.

Based on the leaks, Navia seems to be Genshin’s first character to use cannons, guns, an axe, and a parasol in battle. This is quite unlike anything the rest of Teyvat’s playable recruits are capable of, so many players are already determined to save all of their Wishes and Primogems for her arrival.

The president of the Spina de la Rosa looks absolutely amazing. Image via miHoYo

When she uses her elemental burst, Navia stands to the side with her parasol draped over her shoulder while she lets three massive cannons take out the enemy for her. This specific scene is the one players can’t stop talking about as most feel it’s very picturesque and wallpaper-worthy.

Her skillset is effortless, stunning, and incredibly unique. She’ll only have one official weapon you can equip to her, but it’s still pretty cool to see her visually pull out all the stops with various different tools in battle.

Past Navia leaks, how she appears in battle, and the weapon she held during the Version 4.0 As Light Rain Falls Without Reason trailer indicate she is a claymore character, but her signature weapon seems to be the most unique-looking claymore Teyvat has ever seen. It looks more like a polearm mixed with an axe than it does a claymore, but it complements her style perfectly.

With her charged attack and one of her idle animations, Navia also quickly equips some bold sunglasses in battle, which is another aspect of her skillset players love. It’s silly, dramatic, and a bit over the top, but it really makes Navia’s overall personality shine through, which is exactly why players love her.

Players already think she’ll be the best Geo character yet. Image via miHoYo

Since the last Geo arrival was four-star Yun Jin on Jan. 5, 2022, Navia has been anticipated by players for a while as Geo desperately needs more recruits. But her skillset has made fans even more eager to recruit her, especially because she reminds them of some other iconic individuals.

With how Navia looks and how she cooly stands in front of a massive fiery explosion caused by her cannon during her elemental burst, many players have been comparing her to Taylor Swift in her “Bad Blood” music video. This is another reason players are already prepared to use all of their Wishes and Primogems to add her to their roster.

Since Navia also uses a parasol in combat and looks effortlessly regal at all times, Princess Peach from Mario has been the other popular comparison Travelers are using for Navia.

Navia will arrive in Genshin’s Version 4.3 update as a featured five-star unit on her signature banner. It’s unknown whether she will be a phase one or phase two banner character, so she might arrive anywhere from the middle of December 2023 to early January 2024.