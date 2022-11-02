Nahida makes her Genshin Impact debut in 3.2 update

Genshin Impact‘s 3.2 update is now live, bringing Nahida to the roster, new main quests, a new boss, optimizations, and more.

Players will have lots of content to explore and wishes to make with this new update. Nahida is a five-star Dendro character, as an Archon. She’s a ranged DPS and joins the game alongside Layla.

Layla is a four-star Cryo character who wields a sword to fight her enemies. She can be now obtained by making wishes.

The 3.2 update has also introduced more Archon Quests, with the release of the third Chapter. It will include the final act, which is bringing players against a new boss as well. The Chapter is called “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises.”

The coming weeks will be punctuated with various events. They include the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy and the Adventurer’s Trials. The latter will start on Nov. 10 and will end on Nov. 28. Unlocked after level 30, it will feature a tournament and “various gameplay quests” to earn exclusive rewards.

The Adventurer’s Trials will start very soon, on Nov.4, and will last until Nov. 21. It will mainly offer Primogems and character leveling-up materials for completing various challenges. It will be unlocked at level 20.

Events and characters aside, the Serenitea Pot enjoyers will also have lots of content to explore because the designs can now be shared by players.

Numerous optimization and adjustments were also introduced in the update. The Pyro Hypostasis effect received a nerf, while many optimizations were brought to language support, and supported devices other than mobile. The update preview can be found here.