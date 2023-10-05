Massive Genshin Impact leak hints at possible return of iconic villain

Teyvat is home to many formidable and memorable villains in Genshin Impact, but few are as unpredictable as the five-star Hydro Bow character Tartaglia, also known by his Fatui name Childe.

Tartaglia has been a wildcard character since he first arrived on Nov. 8, 2022, and although he has been journeying with the Traveler as a friend for years, a few leaks were uncovered by the Genshin community from Oct. 4 to 5 that indicate his possible return to an antagonistic role.

These leaks showcase a new weekly boss possibly launching in the 4.2 update that features Tartaglia’s massive whale companion and a mysterious figure that resembles and attacks just like the Fatui Harbinger.

I really don’t want to fight him again. Image via miHoYo

If you’ve ever faced Childe in the “Enter the Golden House” Domain, you’ve likely had the unfortunate experience of being slammed by his giant whale companion and losing most of your health points because of it. So an entire boss battle dedicated to this massive creature is sure to be a tough fight all on its own. But if Tartaglia is also fighting against us in a new version of his Childe form, then this could be one of the most intense boss battles yet.

Warning: There are spoilers for the Chapter IV Act IV Archon quest ahead.

The last time we saw Tartaglia, he was floating in a sea and was awakened as his massive whale companion swam over him. This is the very last part of the latest Archon quest, so this cliffhanger perfectly sets up the leaked boss fight possibly arriving in Version 4.2.

Tartaglia looks so small in comparison to this enormous creature. Screenshot via Dot Esports

In the leaks, the whale is easy to identify, but the character fighting alongside it is not and their face is hidden by a mask. This individual is wearing red and purple gear like the Hydro character does in his Domain, uses Electro moves that are exactly identical to the ones Childe employs in the Domain, and is fighting as an ally to the whale as he does, so it seems like it has to be Tartaglia or some kind of replica of him.

Tartaglia swapping sides once again would be massive for the storyline since the Traveler deeply distrusts the Fatui but has made a special exception for him. And if the Fatui Harbinger truly does decide to take on the Traveler in another boss fight, it seems unlikely that they’d be able to make up and get back on the same page once again.

This leaked boss fight may arrive with the Version 4.2 update, which is expected to be released on Nov. 8 and will first be unlocked as part of the Archon story quest, so we’ll have to wait until it does to determine whether Tartaglia is back to his villainous ways or if this villain is mimicking him for some unknown reason.

Regardless, we will still have to take on Tartaglia’s massive and powerful whale friend, so be prepared for one tough fight.

