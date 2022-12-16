It will be of great use to you.

While Genshin Impact players have been used to complex and fun puzzles to solve in Mondstadt and Liyue, Inazuma is a whole other story.

Puzzles and hidden locations are more challenging to explore in the Electro region. Some puzzles require very specific items that can be obtained by exploring other parts of the region.

You might either be blocked in a Sakura Cleansing Ritual quest or naturally come across a strange item at one point of your explorations, the Key-Shaped Ward.

Here’s what it’s for and how to find it in Genshin Impact.

Location and use of the Key-Shaped Ward in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

How to obtain the Key-Shaped Ward

This item can be obtained by completing the “Cleansing Defilement” story quest in Inazuma. It’s the third part of the Major quest “Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual.”

You can pick up the item when completing the ritual near the Kamisato Estate. When using the Memento Lens on a kitsune, you’ll reveal another statue where you’ll be able to pick up the quest item.

Use of the Key-Shaped Ward

The item is used to complete the nearest Sacred Sakura Cleansing ritual, in the Kamisato Estate. To complete it, take the Waverider, head to the island north of you (with the wreckage), and use your Memento Lens on a kitsune in the middle of the island (both kitsune statues are in the red squares below).

Screengrab via HoYoverse

It’ll unlock an underground area where you’ll be able to complete a ritual and progress through the quest.