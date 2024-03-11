Is Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch?

Genshin Impact may be one of the biggest open-world gacha games with a steady player count, but it’s not yet available to get on every platform, and if you own a Nintendo Switch, you may be wondering if you can download and play Genshin.

Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch, explained

Genshin contains a stunning open world with diverse characters.

Unfortunately, Genshin Impact is not available for download on the Nintendo Switch (and the same holds true for Xbox consoles too). It can, however, be downloaded for free on iOS and Android mobile devices, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC.

This may be surprising as an official Japanese Genshin Switch Trailer was released in 2020 after Genshin was initially released. Although there have been rumors and speculations over the past four years, there has been no more news from the developers or Nintendo about whether Genshin is still being developed for the Switch or if it’s another modern gaming title that won’t be making it onto the Nintendo-owned console.

Despite the four-year wait, many fans still hope it will be released on the Switch and believe the devs may be waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2 to launch. The Switch 2 also doesn’t have an official launch date. However, reports suggest it will be released in the first quarter of 2025. So, if Genshin was to be released on the Switch, fans would still need to wait another year.

Unfortunately, if you’re one of the players hoping for Genshin to release on the Nintendo Switch or the Nintendo Switch 2, your best bet is to play something similar like Monster Hunter Rise, The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild, or Immortals Fenyx Rising because sadly, there is no confirmed released date for Genshin Impact on the Switch.