Domains are useful ways of farming various resources in Genshin Impact. They feature a specific group of enemies to clear in a given time, rewarding players with random items.

Some others are different, though. There are also one-time Domains that are completed for their Primogem and Sigil rewards, instead. The Palace in a Pool is one of them.

When going to its location shown on the map, you’ll notice the Domain is sunk, surrounded by various puzzles. Here is how to solve them and unlock the Palace in a Pool Domain in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock the Palace in a Pool Domain in Genshin Impact

To unlock the Palace in a Pool Domain, you’ll have to solve several puzzles scattered all around it.

Activating all Electro pillars

Screengrab via HoYoverse

To activate all Electro pillars that surround the pool, summon the Electrogranum located on the West of the island. Then, stop between the arrow and the pillar. Wait for it to stop in the direction of the pillar, and head to the next one. Do it for all four pillars.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Be careful—the arrow must be surrounded by the purple glow to activate the pillar. If you run to another pillar without waiting the correct amount of time, the needle will deviate and you’ll have to come back to turn it in the right direction again.

Light up all Electro pillars

For this part, if you haven’t Kujou Sara, you might struggle to lighten up all pillars in the correct amount of time. The pillars will deactivate after a specific set of seconds, so you must be fast.

If you struggle to do this, summon the Electrogranum again and fly towards the desired direction over the pool to go faster. If you pay respects to the statue, you’ll be able to use more of mobility devices above the pool.

When all four pillars surrounding the Domain are activated, you’ll see a short cutscene where the level of water will go down. The Domain, however, will remain halfway sunk. It means you have one more device to activate to unlock it.

Find the underground passage

Screengrab via HoYoverse

When going down, the level of water will reveal the top of a secret passage. You can glide down there and swim through it. Towards the middle of the hallway, you’ll see a tree piercing through the ceiling. Climb on top of it to progress.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

You’ll arrive in a locked room. Activate three symbols like the one shown above to unlock the grid. When arriving in the other room, you’ll quickly notice it doesn’t lead anywhere. Instead, look up and climb the roots in the corner of the room.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Activate the mechanism in front of the grid and it’ll unlock the domain.

The other puzzles can be solved for more rewards and an Electroculus.