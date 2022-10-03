When launching Genshin Impact for the first time, you’ll be able to explore a large area and discover all of its secrets to raise your Adventure Rank and complete Archon quests. But other areas will be locked behind a wall of elemental force.

This is the case for the Brightcrown Mountains. You’ll be able to enter the outskirts of the area, discover the bite of the great cold, and be around high-leveled enemies, but your way to the Statue of the Seven will be blocked behind that wall.

Here is how to unlock the Brightcrown Mountains Statue of the Seven in Genshin Impact.

How to Unlock Brightcrown Mountains Statue of the Seven in Genshin Impact

To unlock the Brightcrown Mountains Statue of the Seven, as well as the game’s area as a whole, you’ll have to complete a certain part of Archon quests (the main quests of the game).

The area will be unlocked while progressing through the Prologue: Act Three quest, called Song of the Dragon and Freedom. The quest will appear in your quest tab, so you can’t miss it.

Screengrab via miHoYo

This quest, however, has some requirements: completing the previous Act, as well as reaching the Adventure Rank 18. For this reason, it’ll be impossible to unlock this high-level area before reaching that rank.

And if you’ve already wandered there, you’ll see that the average level of the mobs are, in any case, much higher than yours. There won’t be any use to try and get through the elemental wall before that step in Genshin Impact. If you already completed Act Two but haven’t the minimal Adventure Rank, here’s a guide on how to level up quickly.