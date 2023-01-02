There are all sorts of quests to complete in Genshin Impact‘s Liyue region, the second one players will come across. Some of them are automatically unlocked, while others only appear if you trigger specific features.

“The Missing Miner” quest is only triggered upon finding a specific item in the Chasm, the last area unlocked in the Liyue region. The Chasm is located between that region and Sumeru.

Here is how to unlock and complete the quest “The Missing Miner” in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock and complete The Missing Miner quest in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via MiHoYo

To unlock the Missing Miner quest, you must first head to The Chasm’s Underground Waterway and pick up a Work Handbook. It can only be accessed using one way: teleport to the Eastern Teleport Waypoint. Then, look left and head in a cave.

Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo Screengrab via MiHoYo

Once you’ve arrived in the grand underground area, glide down to the giant trunk on the ground. You can go inside it. There, you’ll find a table with the book laying on it.

In a cutscene, an NPC called Uncle He will appear and ask you to bring him “mushroom meat.” Go out from the tree and head to the other side of the water to collect mushrooms. Once you’ve collected enough, Fungi enemies will spawn and you’ll need to defeat them all to progress.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

To bring back the NPC, you’ll only need to teleport to the nearest Waypoint from the quest signal on the map. You don’t need to walk there necessarily, because the NPC won’t follow you in the world. Then, a conversation will take place and you’ll be able to complete the Missing Miner quest.