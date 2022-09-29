How to solve Golden Slumber’s Abdju Road puzzles in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players are in for a treat since update 3.1 has brought more content to discover, including a new character, new items, a visual novel, and quests.

One questline is called Golden Slumber and will take the players on an exploration of the desert’s pyramids. One is located on Abdju Road and includes some puzzles to progress through.

Here is a guide on how to solve those puzzles.

Entering the pyramid

Screengrab via miHoYo

You might find yourself blocked very early into your exploration: at the entrance of the pyramid. You’ll notice, however, a device with a star shining on it. It indicates the device must be activated to progress through the quest.

You can do that by executing an Anemo attack on the device. It will unveil it by sweeping the sand around it and enable it to function properly. An activating command will appear and you’ll be able to enter the pyramid and unveil its secrets.

Light the torches

Screengrab via miHoYo

Further in the exploration, you’ll end up finding yourself in a room with a sealed chest. To unlock it and progress through the quest, you’ll have to light up four torches scattered in each direction of the room.

The first one is pretty easy to light up: you’ll only need fire. The second one, located on the left of the chest, is equally easy to activate.

The one on the right is trickier: you’ll need some patience, waiting for the floating plant to approach the torch. Then, switch to an Electro character and electrocute the plant near the torch to remove the blue markings. Then, you’ll be able to light it up as well.

Lastly, go to the end of the room, to the fourth torch, and light it up using fire. It’ll remove the seal and enable you to continue.

Carry the reversed pyramid

Screengrab via miYoHo

The last puzzle should be even easier. When entering a room with a reverse pyramid floating around its center, you’ll be able to carry it around by stepping near it. When it does, a platform will light up and you’ll have to step on it while carrying the floating item.

In the pyramid’s last room, you’ll have to repeat that process. Pick up the pyramids and bring them to both platforms near the sealed book. Then, rotate the two cells so that they face each other and remove the seal around the book. It’ll enable you to progress through the last steps of the questline.