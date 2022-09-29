How to complete the Golden Slumber quest in Genshin Impact

With some players still discovering the content added with the Sumeru region in Genshin Impact, even more has been introduced with the 3.1 update.

The patch added Candace, new quests, wishes, and more. Among the new quests to be introduced into the game, players will be able to complete a line called Golden Slumber. This quest is long and not always easy to progress through, but it’s important to complete it, especially before collecting Dendroculus in Sumeru.

Here is a guide on how to complete the Golden Slumber questline in Genshin Impact.

Related: Who is Candace’s voice actor in Genshin Impact?

Golden Slumber quest guide

First of all, head to the Aaru Village in Sumeru to pick up the quest, if you haven’t already done it. You can get it by speaking to Bonifaz, a Merchant located in the East of the village. A blue sign will indicate he has a quest to give you.

Follow the path indicated to progress through the first steps of the quest. It won’t be hard, even though it’ll take a bit of time to find the main spot in the desert and speak to the various NPCs.

Opening the door of exploration building

You have to execute an Anemo attack to unveil the mechanism that opens the door. Then, you’ll be able to activate it and enter the building. The mechanisms to open doors for the quest are similar to the one shown below.

Screengrab via miYoHo

What to do after opening the first Exquisite chest

Upon defeating a level 91 mob, you’ll be able to open an Exquisite chest and reap your first rewards from the quest line. Once it’s done, head to the end of the room and approach the green dendroculus. Step on the platform that’s located under it to access the next area.

Opening the second Exquisite chest

To open the second chest, you won’t have to defeat monsters but light up torches. The one in front of and on the left of the chest can be lit up with fire, and the one on the right with electrocution: you have to electrocute the flying monster when it passes near the torch, and then light it up with fire. The last torch is located at the end of the room.

When the mechanism is activated, you can pass through a door in the left corner of the room. When you arrive at a spot with a cutscene, head to the right and access the next area using another platform. Activate the levitating mechanism, shown in the image below, and go back to the same platform.

Screengrab via miYoHo

Where to carry the reversed blue triangle

After exploring a couple of rooms, you’ll see a blue triangle floating at the center of a room, upside down. You can take it with you by stepping near it. Bring it to the highlighted platform to continue. This mechanism will repeat afterward.

Screengrab via miYoHo

Once it’s done, you’ll be headed towards the exit and will redeem the quest to an NPC indicated by your map, in the desert, and will earn your rewards.