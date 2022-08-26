The region of Sumeru has joined Genshin Impact, with a lot of new localities to discover, in addition to new characters such as Tighnari and Collei and new questlines. Among these new additions, players can discover new ingredients and monsters.

The Dendroculus are the latest Oculi introduced with Patch 3.0. And fortunately, they can be found in many areas of the region. Here is how to find them.

All Dendroculus Locations in Genshin Impact

Vanarana

Image via miHoYo

Vanarana is one of the two areas where you’ll see the most Dendroculus. Most of them are scattered on the western side of the area, while two of them can be found on the south side of the main lake and two others on a high eastern area.

Lokapala Jungle

Image via miHoYo

The Lokapala Jungle is the other Sumeru map where you’ll find the most Dendroculus. They can be found in the east of Alcazarzaray, always far from water areas. They’ll be a bit far from the paths, too, so you’ll have to do a bit of exploring when looking for them.

Yasna Monument

Image via miHoYo

If you happen to wander around the Yasna Monument, located between Vissudha Field and the Ashavan Realm, you can find two Dendroculus. One of them will be pretty close to the path.

Devantaka Mountain

Image via miHoYo

The Devantaka Mountain is another place where there are a few of Dendroculus. You can find them in a pretty specific place, on the high side of the Mountain, as well as a bit on the North to the giant ruin.

There are other places in Sumeru where you can find Dendroculus. You can encounter some on your way to Sumeru City, coming from Gandharva Ville (in the south). There are others on the east of the Ville when you’ll leave Collei and Tighnari’s hut.