Inazuma includes a lot of Archon quests to complete, as well as numerous puzzles scattered around the islands of the Genshin Impact region. You can also get to a secret underground map called Enkanomiya.

But even if you feel you completed most of the content from Inazuma, you might still have missed some quests. The Battle of Revenge quest could be one of them. The quest is quite easy to complete—but very challenging to get.

It rewards XP books and a decent amount of Mora, but also Reputation Points in Inazuma. Here is how to pick up the quest in Genshin Impact

How to pick up the Battle of Revenge quest in Genshin Impact

The Battle of Revenge quest in Genshin‘s Inazuma can only be picked up using Daily Commissions. This can take a long time because you can only get four of them per day, and they are randomly chosen.

It means you can complete Commissions for weeks or even months without ever getting the one you want.

Battle of Revenge can take a very long time before you can pick it up, especially because it requires four Daily Commission completions to be accessed.

To unlock the Battle of Revenge quest, which can be started by speaking to Asakura in Inazuma’s main city, you have to complete the Daily Commission “An Art to Be Honed” four times in total. This Commission requires players to fence with Asakura.

If you do it five times, you’ll also earn the Achievement “You Should Start A Doushin Dojo,” rewarding five Primogems per completion.

Screengrab via HoYoverse | Remix by Eva Martinello



If you have yet to complete Daily Commissions in Inazuma, this can be done through the game’s main menu.

You have to click on the handbook icon on the top-right corner of the screen, choose the “Commissions” tab and then select Inazuma as the region. Then, the next four Commissions will appear in the new region the next day.