Category:
Genshin Impact

How to make an Inspiration Potion in Genshin Impact: Alchemical Ascension

A potion to inspire light novel authors.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 07:54 pm
Woman wielding glowing purple sword in Genshin Impact
Image via miHoYo

In Genshin Impact’s latest event, Alchemical Ascension, you’re tasked with creating a potion for Inspiration for authors participating in the light novel content. However, as there is no particular Inspiration potion, this can be challenging to complete.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about how to craft the Inspiration Potion in Genshin Impact. 

How to craft an Inspiration Potion in Genshin Impact, explained

Different tabs for potion, sales, ingredients, in Alchemy Ascension Genshin Impact
You must create an Inspiration Potion for Cycle 20. Image via miHoYo

To craft an Inspiration Potion in Genshin Impact, you must use specific ingredients that offer Wisdom, Perception, and Technique. The ingredients you’ll want to look at using with these efficacies include:

  • Special Lumidouce Bell: Wisdom and Technique
  • Special Windwheel Aster: Wisdom and Technique 
  • Special Qingxin: Wisdom and Healing
  • Special Glaze Lily: Charisma and Perception
  • Special Mint: Balanced and Perception

A few potion recipes will meet the criteria for an Inspiration Potion: The Wisdom Potion and the Wisdom and Charisma Potion. The Charisma Potion and the Wisdom and Charisma Potion are very similar so be sure you’re using ingredients with Wisdom or you may craft the incorrect potion for this cycle. You can begin selling if you’ve already crafted these and they have the Perception and Technique characteristics.

However, if you haven’t, the Wisdom and Charisma Potion with Technique and Perception characteristics can be crafted using a Special Lumidouce Bell, a few Special Glaze Lilys, and a Special Berry. 

To craft a Wisdom Potion with Technique and Perception, you can use a couple of Special Glaze Lilies and a Special Marcotte and fill the rest of the board with as many Special Lumidouce Bells as possible until your predicted potion (the panel on the left of the crafting board) reads Wisdom with Technique and Perception—I used four. 

However, another combination that works is to use six Special Lumidouce Bells, two Special Mints, and two Special Berries. Choose whichever option works for you based on the ingredients you have in your inventory. As long as you sell a potion that has Wisdom, Perception, and Technique, you will complete this cycle. Be sure to level up your ingredients to get better-graded potions.

Once you start selling your Wisdom Potion with the Technique and Perception special characteristics, your Market News section for Cycle 20 will update, showing Wisdom, Perception, and Technique, and you can continue on the next cycle. 

So, while there isn’t technically an Inspiration Potion, a good Wisdom Potion with Technique and Perception will clear this cycle in Genshin Impact. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Genshin Impact: How to make an Expert Charisma Potion in Alchemical Ascension
Navia standing by the potion brewing station in Genshin Impact.
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact: How to make an Expert Charisma Potion in Alchemical Ascension
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Genshin Impact: How to concoct 1 Advanced Potion in Alchemical Ascension
Alchemical Ascension event's potion stand
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact: How to concoct 1 Advanced Potion in Alchemical Ascension
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 19, 2024
Read Article What Potion does Gorou want in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension? Answered
Gorou in Genshin Impact
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
What Potion does Gorou want in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension? Answered
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Genshin Impact: How to make an Expert Charisma Potion in Alchemical Ascension
Navia standing by the potion brewing station in Genshin Impact.
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact: How to make an Expert Charisma Potion in Alchemical Ascension
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Genshin Impact: How to concoct 1 Advanced Potion in Alchemical Ascension
Alchemical Ascension event's potion stand
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact: How to concoct 1 Advanced Potion in Alchemical Ascension
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 19, 2024
Read Article What Potion does Gorou want in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension? Answered
Gorou in Genshin Impact
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
What Potion does Gorou want in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension? Answered
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 18, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.