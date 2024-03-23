How to make an Inspiration Potion in Genshin Impact: Alchemical Ascension

In Genshin Impact’s latest event, Alchemical Ascension, you’re tasked with creating a potion for Inspiration for authors participating in the light novel content. However, as there is no particular Inspiration potion, this can be challenging to complete.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about how to craft the Inspiration Potion in Genshin Impact.

How to craft an Inspiration Potion in Genshin Impact, explained

You must create an Inspiration Potion for Cycle 20. Image via miHoYo

To craft an Inspiration Potion in Genshin Impact, you must use specific ingredients that offer Wisdom, Perception, and Technique. The ingredients you’ll want to look at using with these efficacies include:

Special Lumidouce Bell : Wisdom and Technique

: Wisdom and Technique Special Windwheel Aster : Wisdom and Technique

: Wisdom and Technique Special Qingxin : Wisdom and Healing

: Wisdom and Healing Special Glaze Lily : Charisma and Perception

: Charisma and Perception Special Mint: Balanced and Perception

A few potion recipes will meet the criteria for an Inspiration Potion: The Wisdom Potion and the Wisdom and Charisma Potion. The Charisma Potion and the Wisdom and Charisma Potion are very similar so be sure you’re using ingredients with Wisdom or you may craft the incorrect potion for this cycle. You can begin selling if you’ve already crafted these and they have the Perception and Technique characteristics.

However, if you haven’t, the Wisdom and Charisma Potion with Technique and Perception characteristics can be crafted using a Special Lumidouce Bell, a few Special Glaze Lilys, and a Special Berry.

To craft a Wisdom Potion with Technique and Perception, you can use a couple of Special Glaze Lilies and a Special Marcotte and fill the rest of the board with as many Special Lumidouce Bells as possible until your predicted potion (the panel on the left of the crafting board) reads Wisdom with Technique and Perception—I used four.

However, another combination that works is to use six Special Lumidouce Bells, two Special Mints, and two Special Berries. Choose whichever option works for you based on the ingredients you have in your inventory. As long as you sell a potion that has Wisdom, Perception, and Technique, you will complete this cycle. Be sure to level up your ingredients to get better-graded potions.

Once you start selling your Wisdom Potion with the Technique and Perception special characteristics, your Market News section for Cycle 20 will update, showing Wisdom, Perception, and Technique, and you can continue on the next cycle.

So, while there isn’t technically an Inspiration Potion, a good Wisdom Potion with Technique and Perception will clear this cycle in Genshin Impact.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more