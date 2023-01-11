Enkanomiya is one of Genshin Impact’s most mysterious areas. Players can discover it by diving into a pool of light beneath a shrine, hiding many secrets in ancient libraries.

While starting their investigation through the “From Dusk to Dawn in Byakuyakoku” questline, players will discover puzzles on the way and new mechanisms to solve. Triangular stones have to be attacked to light up and reveal paths.

One of them will be hidden near a library, and you’ll have to find it to enter and open the chest inside the closed area.

Here is how to investigate Enkanomiya’s library and solve the puzzle in Genshin Impact.

To investigate the library, the quest will guide you by indicating you must find the solution on its “rear”. The puzzle is actually located on the East portion of the closed square space, and you can lose time by searching behind it instead.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Simply head to the East and you’ll find a Triangular device on the ground, similar to the other ones that allowed you to progress further and continue the quest.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Simply attack the device and it’ll lighten up. A short cutscene will appear, showing a wall blocking the access of the chest has moved. You’ll be then able to enter by the front area and open the chest.

Then, you’ll be able to continue your investigations further into the area.