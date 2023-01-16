In Genshin Impact, players are brought into an epic journey, where they’ll have to protect the inhabitants of Mondstadt and other regions from evil and destruction.

Far from those epic adventures, you can also relax using many casual features. The Serenitea Pot is one of them.

You can furnish your own manor in that parallel universe, as well as build outdoor layouts in various environments. It’s the perfect place to let off steam and let your creativity speak.

Although this feature has gained more content as more updates were introduced into the game, you might find it boring at the start since you won’t unlock everything right away.

Trust Rank is your main limit when starting up your Serenitea Pot. Here is how to increase it faster.

How to increase Trust Rank faster in Genshin Impact‘s Serenitea Pot

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Crafting furniture is the only way to gain Trust points in the Serenitea Pot. Unfortunately, you’ll start with few slots in the building queue, and crafting furniture takes a lot of time. Here are some tips to speed up the process.

Only craft unique items

When crafting a Furnishing piece for the first time, you’ll earn Trust points, but not for ulterior crafts. For this reason, it’s recommended to craft unique items rather than batches of them to increase your Trust Rank efficiently.

To know if you have yet to craft an item, check if you see a small teapot item on the top-right corner of its icon, as shown below.

Only craft high-tier furniture

If you’re starting up and you don’t know what to build first, it’s recommended to priorise high-tier furniture (purple ones, as shown above), because they’ll make you earn more Trust.

Of course, they also need to spend more Realm Currency and resources, so only do that if you want to get to the next Trust Rank faster and are willing to use the resources to do so.

You can buy more high-tier blueprints using Realm Currency, but there are also other ways to get those. You can get new blueprints by opening Remarkable chests in the world, which are scattered in Inazuma’s Tsurumi Island and in Sumeru.

They’re very useful if you want to save your Realm Currency for buying resources rather than sets and blueprints because the price will quickly add up and you might not have enough Currency left to craft more furniture in a given time.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Use your Vials of Adeptal Speed

There is no use in stocking them up. When you’ll increase your Trust Rank, you’ll earn more slots in the queue, which means they’re the most useful when you’re just starting out with the Serenitea Pot.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Claim your Realm Currency when it’s full

Players automatically gain Ream Currency as time passes, similar to Fragile Resin. And like this other essential resource, you’ll lose opportunities if you let it stack up and remain full in the Pot.

Fortunately, you don’t need to claim those every day but only once a week or so. To check easily if the Pot is full without heading into your Serenitea Pot, you can download the HoYolab app and link it to your account to know exactly what amount is in the Pot. You can also claim daily rewards, including Primogems, on the app, so it can be a useful tool if you’re playing every day.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t work for Dyes, so this can’t be used as a turnaround to earn Tubby’s Trust easily.