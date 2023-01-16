Raiden Shogun has become one of Genshin Impact’s most popular characters. Players encounter her first as their enemy, Inazuma’s Archon that locked herself up in a remote area.

But they’ll discover much more about the character’s background and personality. They’ll learn this through a dedicated Story Quest, which is essential to Raiden mains but also to unlock high-value content in Genshin Impact.

At one point in Raiden Shogun’s Story Quest, players will be required to head to the underground cave below the Grand Narukami Shrine. There are many hidden areas around it, and it can be hard to find the entry you’ve taken previously in an Archon quest or have yet to unlock.

Here’s how to go to the cave below the Grand Narukami Shrine in Genshin Impact.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

To enter the cave below the Grand Narukami Shrine, teleport there and go northeast until you reach the back of the Sacred Tree. Look for the small floating island beneath, with a lamp and an Electrogranum on it.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Jump off the ledge and glide onto the small island. If you’ve yet to unlock the cave below the Shrine, you’ll need an Electrogranum to pass the Electro barrier that blocks the cave’s entrance.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

When you’ve reached the small floating island, look down and you’ll see a small entrance between the rocks. You’ll spot it easier with the Electro barrier. Enter the cave and the map will indicate where to go next.