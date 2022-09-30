How to Find Redcrests in Genshin Impact

It's an easy way to get Candace to max level in less than three days.

Genshin Impact version 3.1 “King Deshret and the Three Magi” has arrived with many new features for players. The new chapter of the Sumeru Storyline includes the debut of Nilou, 5-star Hydro Sword user, Cyno, 5-star Electro Polearm user, and Candace, 4-star Hydro Polearm user.

The new desert map also features a new boss and enemies, new chests for players to discover, and new materials, all of which will be important for evolving some of the new characters and possibly future characters coming to the game.

Redcrest is a local specialty found throughout the Sumeru Desert in Genshin Impact. Their vibrant red coloration makes them easy to spot among the abundant green cacti in the region. The main reason for players to accumulate these fruits is to be able to ascend Candace to level 90.

Where to find Redcrest in Genshin Impact

Finding Redcrest will be easy as you explore the Sumeru Desert. Just around the village of Aaru, which marks the first stop of the desert exploration, you can find the first dozen of them.

To acquire them, just approach the cacti where they are usually found and press the interaction button to collect them. Since many of them are needed in order to unleash Candace’s full power, it will be very useful to know the location of all 79 Redcrests scattered throughout the region. You can check the location of all Genshin Impact Redcrests below, as they are displayed on the game’s official interactive map, where you can plan your own routes:

Screengrab via HoYoverse’s Teyvat Interactive Map

There are a few groups of enemies along the way, but it shouldn’t be difficult to beat them once your team is prepared to face the creatures that live in the Sumeru desert. Remember that all fruits reappear along with the daily server reset. Collecting all of them each day is the fastest way to ascend Candace in Genshin Impact.

Redcrest farming routes in Genshin Impact

It is possible to collect all Redcrests in under 20 minutes if you plan your routes. Below are some possible suggestions to help players, but you should take the path that suits you best.

Image via Attack of the Fanboy | HoYoverse’s Teyvat Interactive Map

Start from the teleport point in Aaru Village and follow the indicated path to the Dai-al Shifa area. Keep going until you reach The Dune of Magma and it won’t take long to have good amounts of Redcrests. To get the rest just start at the Teleport Waypoint south of Eye of the Sands and follow the path to the area of The Dune of Carouses.

How to Use Redcrest in Genshin Impact

At the moment, Redcrest only has the functionality of ascending Candace to level 90. Players will need a total of 168 Redcrests as indicated by the following table. It is possible to accumulate this number over three days of farming.