How to find Crystal Cores in Genshin Impact

Exploration is a great part of Genshin Impact, and resources can be found almost anywhere. Crystal Cores aren’t hard to find, but you can easily miss them.

A Crystal Core is an item players can get in great numbers to upgrade characters or complete other activities in the game. They can also be used to level up Navia, the character who released with Patch 4.3.

It’s described as a “crystal butterfly” that “absorbs elemental energy that had escaped into the atmosphere.”

Here’s how and where to get Crystal Cores in Genshin Impact.

Best ways to get Crystal Cores in Genshin Impact

Don’t scare them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main way to get Crystal Cores in Genshin Impact is to catch Cristalflies. There are several kinds of them in the game.

They all feature the same chances of getting Crystal Cores when caught, so you won’t have to target Crystalflies of specific elements to get the item. You can find them everywhere in Teyvat—in pretty much every region and environment.

You just have to open your eyes when traveling and look for those butterflies around you. But be careful. When running near them, they’ll try to fly away.

Here are a few locations of Crystalflies for Fontaine, Sumeru, and Inazuma in Teyvat:

They are scattered in Fontaine. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head in forests. Screenshot by Dot Esports There are numerous in Inazuma. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As shown in the maps above, the elemental butterflies can be found virtually anywhere. The only places worth avoiding are harsh environments such as Fontaine’s underwaters and mountains.

Usually, I find them without looking when completing my daily Commissions. It’s a way to farm them with the least amount of effort possible.