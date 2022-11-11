Liyue is the second region players will discover in Genshin Impact. After the green hills of Mondstadt, Liyue is a region more inspired by Asian culture in its design, quests, and environment.

There are many quests to complete in Liyue’s Harbor, and one of them is named Snapshots. It’s unlocked at level 254 of Aventure and rewards a Kamera, in addition to Mora, XP, and character level-up materials.

It can be picked up by speaking to Xu at the Feiyun Slope. The quest will ask you to deliver pictures to the customer. It looks challenging to complete since the NPCs aren’t highlighted on your map, meaning you’ll have to find them yourself. Instead, you’ll need to look at the photos in your Quest Items inventory to find clues about the customer’s identities.

Here’s how to deliver pictures to the first and second customers in Genshin Impact.

How to deliver the pictures to the customers in Liyue in Genshin Impact

There are two customers to identify in the Snapshots quest. The first one is Granny Shan, the Toy Seller in Liyue’s Harbor. You can locate her easily thanks to the pouch icon on your map.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

The second one is in a higher location. It’s the Tea Master Liu Su, who you can reach by climbing up the stairs and exploring the numerous elevated bridges of the Harbor. He’s on your way to the Northland Bank.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

Once you delivered both snapshots, you’ll be able to report back to Xu and earn the rewards.