How to complete the Secret of Tianqiu Valley in Genshin Impact

Some quests in Genshin Impact are quite a hassle to complete. They’re blessings for puzzle amateurs, but they can also block some gameplay features when they’re ongoing, which forces players to overcome the challenge. This can take a long time.

The Secret of Tianqiu Valley is one of those puzzles that can discourage players who aren’t fond of those conundrums, since they’re all quite different and require specific characters to easily complete them.

Once the quest is started, however, players might want to complete it fast because it locks co-op mode. This means you won’t be able to invite friends or join their game until the quest is cleared.

Here are tips to unlock the Secret of Tianqiu Valley in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock the Secret of Tianqiu Valley in Genshin Impact

There are three puzzles to solve in the Tianqiu Valley quest. They’re scattered in the three towers surrounding the engraving players ready to pick up the quest.

Puzzle one: torches

For those puzzles, Amber is a decent character to choose. You’ll have to light up torches in certain orders to unlock chests and get the reward.

The first puzzle is simple: light up the right-most torch from the middle and then the one on the end of the pyramid to light them all up.

The star-shaped one on the second floor is trickier to complete: it requires a lot of steps to light them all up. The screengrab above was taken from the point of view you get when climbing the stairs.

It will take you at least a dozen tries to light up the whole star. The screengrab below shows the pattern of torches: each time one is lit up, it will activate both located on the end of the lines drawn under it.

The white torch, when lit up, activates both torches on the other end, similarly to the red one, as shown on the image above. Rather than showing you the right pattern to follow (which includes too many steps), it’s better to understand the pattern and try to light up all torches using it.

It might take you several minutes of countless tries to complete this puzzle, but patience is key. Keep on following the star’s lines to complete the puzzle.

Fortunately, the last torch puzzle is faster than the previous one to complete—although it’s also challenging. All torches are set in pairs. Each torch is connected to the other next to it.

Here is an example of a pattern to follow, from the point of view you get when facing the main wall where the chest will pop up, in front of the stairs (shown in the image above):

Wall on the right: light up the left torch, and then the right one.

Wall behind: similarly, light up the left torch, and then the right one.

Wall on the left: repeat the process.

Main wall: repeat one last time.

The key here is to light up torches on the correct walls to complete the puzzle in no time.

Puzzle two: combat trial

In this puzzle, you’ll be asked to clear enemies within certain time limits. Destroy the buffing rocks to make the task easier.

Monsters in the first floor master Electro. You will face Pyro slimes on the second one, and then Hydro and Cryo enemies in the last one.

Take your best characters to clear those trials. The last floor will be easier if you take a Pyro character and use an AoE ultimate, if they have one. Once you’ve defeated all of them within the time limit, don’t forget to take the quest item near the chest that has popped and bring the item back to the statue.

Puzzle three: climbing trial

To complete this trial, you need to take the Geo traveler. Use his Elemental Burst to help you reach higher levels. Know that you can climb on the first platform without his help (this will save you a couple of precious seconds.)

Then, use his Skill to climb behind you, near the wall. Run around to the platform indicated by the number two on the image above. Use another Elemental Skill to climb on the third platform. Then, simply run around the wall again to reach the end.

Take the last quest item and take it back to the statue. When all items are brought back, more enemies will appear. Clear them to get three chests as your reward.